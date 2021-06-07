The Weeknd sweeps the 2021 Juno Awards with five wins

The Weeknd has cleaned up at the 2021 Juno Music Awards, taking home five of the six awards he was nominated for.

Now in its 51st year, the Junos were established in 1970 to honour the achievements of Canadian music. With the 2021, The Weeknd has received a total of 15 Junos out of 30 nominations across his career.

Earlier this weekend, at the ceremony’s opening night, The Weeknd took home three awards: Single Of The Year for ‘Blinding Lights’, Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year for his 2020 album ‘After Hours’ and Songwriter Of The Year alongside co-writers Belly and Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville.

During Sunday’s televised event (June 6), the singer took home a further two: Album and Artist Of The Year.

The only award The Weeknd was nominated for that he did not win was the fan-voted Juno Fan Choice Award, which went to Shawn Mendes for the third year in a row.

Other winners at this year’s ceremony included Justin Bieber, who won pop album of the year for 2020’s ‘Changes’ and also opened the show with a pre-recorded performance of his track ‘Somebody’, taken from his 2021 album ‘Justice’.

Elsewhere, Alanis Morissette won Adult Contemporary Album Of The Year, while Caribou won Electronic Album Of The Year and Kaytranada took home Dance Recording Of The Year. Harry Styles also walked away a winner, with ‘Fine Line’ winning International Album Of The Year.

The Weeknd has been winning big across the board at many award shows recently, taking home ten Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) and three iHeartRadio Awards. The latter ceremony saw he and Ariana Grande perform their remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ live for the first time.

At the BBMAs, The Weeknd signalled the end of the ‘After Hours’ era of his career, jokingly thanking God that he doesn’t “have to wear that red suit any more.”

However, The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after they snubbed him completely from their 2021 nominations, later calling the Recording Academy “corrupt.”

Even after the Academy outlined several changes they would make to their voting process to allow for more transparency, The Weeknd maintained that he would continue the boycott.