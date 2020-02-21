The Weeknd talks about the “loneliness” of his work and his relationship with drugs

The Weekend has spoken about his “off-and-on” drug-taking and how he spends most of his days alone in order to focus on making music.

The artist, who recently confirmed the release date his first LP in four years, said in a new interview that he continues to dabble with drugs to aid his creativity but that he’s learned how to strike a balance.

“I have an off-and-on relationship with it,” he said when asked By CR MEN if he still does drugs. “It doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating.”

He continued: “But when I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink. I’ve learned to balance thanks to touring.”

Elsewhere in the interview the ‘Starboy’ singer opened up about having a solitary working life.

“I spend most of my days alone now,” he said. “I don’t like to leave my house too much. It’s a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I’m just addicted to it. Even when I’m not working I’m always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s new album ‘After Hours’ has been confirmed for a March 20 release. The title track is out now.

The album will be the soloist’s full-length since 2016’s ‘Starboy’ and comes after he shared the songs ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘ last November.

He also recently announced a huge UK and European arena tour for the autumn – see dates here.