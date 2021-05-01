The Weeknd teases “magic” new music made during lockdown

The Weeknd has teased some “magic” new material that he made during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The singer released his chart-topping album ‘After Hours’ just as the virus hit the US last March.

Since then, he’s played the Super Bowl halftime show, hinted that the ‘After Hours’ era might not be over yet and shared a new remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ with Ariana Grande.

In a new series of tweets this week, the singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – teased music made in a “small quarantine room”.

Sharing a gif of Bugs Bunny, he then tweeted: “What is real?”

what is real? — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021

In another set of tweets, the singer added: “made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” before saying that he is “now just piecing it all together” and calling the new project “so beautiful”.

made so much magic in the small quarantined room — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021

now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021

The teaser comes after The Weeknd said towards the end of 2020 that he expected to have a new album ready to release in 2021.

“I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he explained at the time. “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”

As well as looking forward, the singer has also been revisiting the past recently. Back in March, The Weeknd’s ‘House Of Balloons’ mixtape arrived on streaming services in its original form for the first time.