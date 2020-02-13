The Weeknd teases new album ‘After Hours’ with trippy trailer

The Weeknd has shared the title of his new album and a teaser trailer.

Entitled ‘After Hours’, the new record follows his recent number one UK single ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’. The new LP is also the follow up to his 2016 studio effort ‘Starboy’.

The singer has teased the new record with a short trailer, which you can view below.

Both his recent singles came out in November and were the first new material since his surprise 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that The Weeknd wasn’t originally intended to star in Uncut Gems as a pop star who gets into a fight with protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).

In a video interview with NME, Josh and Benny Safdie ran through the other artists they were considering for the role before they established an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian singer and changed tack.

Despite not being first choice, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler hailed working with The Weekend on the Netflix movie.

He told Vulture: “I love that kid. He’s such a nice guy. He’s so deep.” Sandler also mentioned that he liked the new LP: “That new album, my God! Did you hear that yet? It’s good.”