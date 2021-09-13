The Weeknd teases new collaboration with Swedish House Mafia

The Weeknd has teased what appears to be new music with Swedish House Mafia.

Abel Tesfaye took to his Instagram account to post two snippets of audio and tagged the dance band.

The short clips feature the lyrics: “Like a moth to a flame,” before a message flashes up saying “to be continued”. You can view the posts below.

It comes after The Weeknd recently revealed the artists who have inspired his next album on his Apple Music 1 radio show, Memento Mori.

Songs by the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Britney Spears’ Nas, Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator all featured during the show.

Tesfaye also recently revealed that his fifth studio album should be done by the end of the month.

“[W]e’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool, because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show,” he added.

After The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ era concluded earlier this year, the singer shared a new track called ‘Take My Breath’.

Reviewing the song, NME wrote: “As the beginning of The Weeknd’s new era, ‘Take My Breath’ is a strong first step – a song that should become as much of a pop mainstay as any of ‘After Hours’’s smashes.

“What’s most intriguing about it, though, is what it’s not telling us; what is going to come next. For that, we’ll have to wait – but at least Tesfaye’s given us something new to dance to in the meantime.”

Earlier this month, the singer also shared a new alternate video for ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ to celebrate six years of his second album.