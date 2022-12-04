The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new soical media post

The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post.

The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.

The Weeknd captioned the post with “12.16.22” – the same date that also appears in the later moments of the clip.

Soon after sharing, the musician retweeted a post from the new Avatar movie account, which read “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theWeeknd”, seemingly confirming his involvement with the upcoming film.

See the tweets below:

Recently, Guillermo del Toro delivered the first review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, calling the imminent sequel “a staggering achievement”.

The Way Of Water comes just over 13 years since the original Avatar, which first hit screens on December 10, 2009. The sequel is due out on December 16 and like the first film – as well as the series’ next three films in active development – was written, directed and produced by James Cameron.

Del Toro tweeted his praise for the film on Twitter, writing that it’s “chokefull of majestic vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale”. He went on to describe Cameron as “a master at the peak of his powers”.

Cameron recently described the film’s production cost as “very fucking expensive”, while industry experts have estimated its budget to be somewhere between $350million (£292.4million) and $400million (£334million), easily making it one of the most expensive films of all time.