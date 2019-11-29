The Weeknd releases new song ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd has released ‘Blinding Lights’, marking his second track of the week.

The new efforts, which you can listen to in full below, was teased in an advertisement for Mercedes-Benz’s new EQC and comes days after he released ‘Heartless’.

Read more: The Weeknd – ‘My Dear Melancholy,’ EP Review

Advertisement

In Augst, The Weeknd teased that his ‘Chapter VI’ album was on the way. Posting an image of himself on Twitter, he said: “album mode full effect”, much to the delight of his followers.

Advertisement

Hinting at big things to come in a tweet last year, he said of the upcoming project: “some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though…”

Speaking to the crowd during a show in his home city of Toronto, he teased: “I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days… I haven’t been this inspired in years, I got to tell you.”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that The Weeknd was being sued by a trio of British songwriters who claim that he ripped them off on his track ‘A Lonely Night’.

Advertisement

William Smith, Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch claim that the US star copied their track ‘I Need To Love’ – which they previously attempted to sell across the globe in 2004 and 2005.