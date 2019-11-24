The Weeknd teases new song ‘Blinding Lights’ might be coming on Black Friday

A snippet of the new song features in a new Mercedes Benz commercial

It looks like fans of The Weeknd won’t have to wait much longer for new music from the Canadian singer as he’s teased that he’s dropping something new on Black Friday.

Reportedly titled ‘Blinding Lights’, a snippet of the new song features in a Mercedes Benz commercial that aired today (November 24) on German TV channels. It mentions that the full clip will be available on November 29.

According to the ASCAP repository, the track is written and produced by The Weeknd, Belly and the singer’s longtime producer DaHeala.

The new song comes after The Weekend teased in August that his ‘Chapter VI’ album was on the way. Posting an image of himself on Twitter, he said: “album mode full effect”, much to the delight of his followers.

Hinting at big things to come in a tweet last year, he said of the upcoming project: “some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though…”

Speaking to the crowd during a show in his home city of Toronto, he teased: “I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days… I haven’t been this inspired in years, I got to tell you.”

Watch the Mercedes Benz commercial featuring ‘Blinding Lights’ below:

