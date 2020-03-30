The Weeknd has shared three new songs on the deluxe edition of ‘After Hours’.

More than a week after releasing his album, the Canadian artist posted several video teasers on his social media accounts on Sunday.

The clips showed the singer inside a casino, as an unreleased track played in the backdrop.

One of the posts was captioned, “a few lullabies tonight”—pretty much confirming that new music was on the way.

Not long after that ‘Nothing Compares,’ ‘Missed You,’ and ‘Final Lullaby’ were added to the LP as bonus tracks. Hear them below:

‘After Hours’ arrived March 20 as the Weeknd’s follow-up to ‘My Dear Melancholy,’ and ‘Starboy’.

The Weeknd has already released multiple music videos for his ‘After Hours’ singles, such as ‘Blinding Lights,’ ‘In Your Eyes,’ and ‘Heartless.’

Each video features the Weeknd donning his new look which features a bloody bandaged nose,red suit and black eyes.

A four-star NME review of ‘After Hours’ reads: “‘After Hours’ stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time, but still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come. Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”