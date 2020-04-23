The Weeknd is calling on the UK to ensure Captain Tom Moore gets to Number One on the singles chart this week, ahead of him.

The singer is competing with the 99-year-old war veteran, who recently teamed up with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices of Care Choir for a cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, for the top spot. All proceeds from the track will go to NHS Charities Together.

Moore recently vowed to walk a hundred lengths around his back garden for the NHS ahead of his 100th birthday at the end of this month. He has so far raised over £28 million.

Writing on Twitter, The Weeknd said: “Everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore/@mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National HealthService & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK! We’re routing for you. XO!”

everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service @NHSuk & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK!We’re routing for you. XO! pic.twitter.com/P788bggQRn — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 23, 2020

Downloads of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, have slowed down across the week, allowing ‘Blinding Lights’ to quickly catch up, according to the Official Charts Company.

While Captain Moore leads on the latest Official Charts sales flash, just a few thousand chart sales currently separate the two songs.

Downloads of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ would need to accelerate significantly throughout today (April 23) if it is still to be in with a chance of securing Number One for the 99-year-old war veteran’s 100th birthday.

The cut-off for sales and streams to count towards this week’s chart is midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently admitted that he did have some doubts about releasing his latest album ‘After Hours’ as planned given the current coronavirus crisis.