The Weeknd has explained the meaning behind the bandages he has frequently been seen wearing during the ‘After Hours’ era.

The star has appeared with his face wrapped in bloody gauze in music videos for the album’s singles, as well as awards show performances since its release.

The unusual costume has progressed over the campaign, growing from just his nose being bandaged to his whole face being covered. In his recent Super Bowl advert, however, the musician appeared with no bandages.

In a new interview, The Weeknd mastermind Abel Tesfaye gave some insight into the wrappings. “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety.

Asked what could be taken from him intentionally making his face “increasingly unattractive while promoting your biggest album”, Tesfaye replied: “I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is.”

The Weeknd previously spoke about his bandages in August. At the time, he explained that his single ‘Blinding Lights’ was about “how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights”.

“I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is,” he added.

The singer will bring ‘After Hours’ to the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend (February 7), with a performance that he has put $7million (£5.1m) of his own money into.

The performance, which will take place during the break in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, will be completely live. It was previously speculated that the coronavirus pandemic would force The Weeknd to pre-record at least some elements of the show.