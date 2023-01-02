The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ becomes Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ has overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time.

According to the @chartdata account on Twitter, Abel Tesfaye’s hit single from 2019 now sits at a massive 3.332billion streams on the service, pulling slightly ahead of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’. The two songs remain the only pair of tracks to pass three billion streams on the platform.

Towards the end of 2021, ‘Blinding Lights’ was also officially been crowned the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time. The song, which appeared on Tesfaye’s ‘After Hours’ album and was released at the end of 2019, has spent over 100 weeks in the charts.

In that time, it set a new record for most weeks in the Top Five of the chart (43), Top 10 (57 weeks) and Top 40 (86 weeks). It replaces Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit ‘The Twist’ as the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time.

Toasting the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve, The Weeknd shared screencaps from the song’s video, writing: “happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight.”

happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify pic.twitter.com/kNL0X6zK2o — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022

.@theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" is now the #1 most streamed song in Spotify history, surpassing @edsheeran's "Shape of You" (3.332 billion). — chart data (@chartdata) December 31, 2022

Last month saw The Weeknd share his new track from the new Avatar: The Way Of Water movie. The track ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ was written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen.

Looking into the future, The Weeknd recently announced a series of European dates for his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour, which include two shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8 and a newly added Wembley Stadium show.

The Weeknd will play:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens, Nordstern Arena

17 – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin, Marlay Park

JULY 2023

2 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London, London Stadium

8 – London, London Stadium

11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 – Nice, Allianz Riviera

23 – Nice, Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris, Stade de France

30 – Paris, Stade de France

AUGUST 2023

1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich, Olympiastadion

6 – Prague, Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

18 – London, Wembley Stadium