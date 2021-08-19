The Weeknd’s ‘Thursday’ mixtape is now on streaming platforms for 10th anniversary

The Weeknd‘s second mixtape, ‘Thursday’, has landed on streaming services for the first time for its 10th anniversary.

The Canadian pop star announced the news yesterday (August 18) – a decade on from the mixtape’s release – with an Instagram Story of multi-coloured balloons floating by a door.

It follows The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, releasing the original ‘House Of Balloons’ mixtape for its 10th anniversary on March 25 this year. If he proceeds with the current pattern, then he will release the full version of ‘Echoes Of Silence’ on December 21.

As Billboard notes, ‘Thursday’ was released as a free download from Tesfaye’s website on August 18, 2011, sat between ‘House Of Balloons’ and ‘Echoes Of Silence’ for his hit debut compilation album ‘Trilogy’.

In other news, The Weeknd’s hit 2019 single ‘Blinding Lights’ has now broken the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The track, which appeared on his ‘After Hours’ album, has now spent 88 weeks on the chart, breaking the previous record set by Imagine Dragons with ‘Radioactive’.

The new record comes after ‘Blinding Lights’ previously the first song ever to spend an entire year in the top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles chart.