The White Stripes announce 20th anniversary boxset celebrating their debut album

The new package includes unreleased tracks and more

Jack White‘s Third Man Records have announced a new boxset celebrating The White Stripes‘ 1999 self-titled debut album, to be titled ‘THE WHITE STRIPES XX’.

The set includes a recording of a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, recorded on the band’s first ever tour in 1999 in support of Pavement and pressed onto ‘fire engine red’ vinyl.

In addition, a ‘pristine white’ vinyl will feature unreleased tracks and unusued takes from the recording sessions, mixed by White at Third Man Studios in Nashville. However the set does not appear to include the album itself.

“1999 was a pivotal year for the White Stripes,” reads a post announcing the boxset. “From recording their first album through rumours of the band’s demise and embarking on their first-ever tour, the band worked extremely hard and was fortunate to see small but incremental gains from their efforts.“

Also in the package is a DVD featuring footage of two previously-unseen 1999 gigs in Hamtramck, MI and Detroit, MI, as well as a 24 page archival booklet and a hard-cover hinged case.

It will only be available by joining Third Man Records’ ‘Vault’ subscription programme. Fans have until October 31 to sign up via the label’s website to get their hands on the set.

In other news, after years of speculation, it appears the long hoped for collaboration between Jack Black and Jack White is actually happening.

The idea of them recording together has been talked about ever since they both first emerged in the late 1990s.