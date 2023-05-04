The White Stripes’ lyrics collected for new book

The White Stripes have announced details of their upcoming book The White Stripes Complete Lyrics.

According to Third Man Books, The White Stripes Complete Lyrics is a “300+ page hardbound book documenting all of Jack White’s original words written for the six-time Grammy Award-winning duo he and Meg White formed in 1997 through the release of their final album in 2007.”

The lyric collection also features never-before-seen and rare rough drafts, alternate lyrics and photographs as well as essays by American poet Hanif Abdurraqib (official White Stripes archivist and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell) and American author Caroline Randall Williams.

There is also a limited edition version that comes with a signed bookplate by Jack Whiteavailable directly from Third Man Books. The White Stripes Complete Lyrics is set for release on October 3.

Last month, the band released a deluxe edition of their seminal fourth studio album ‘Elephant’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Back in March, journalist Lachlan Markay sparked discourse after posting a now-deleted tweet which read: “The tragedy of The White Stripes is how great they would have been with a half decent drummer.

Numerous public figures stepped in to defend drummer Meg White, such as The Roots’ drummer Questlove, who said: “I try to leave ‘troll views’ alone but this right here is out of line af. Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter — trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music)”

The likes of Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello, Karen Elson, Nandie Bunshell and Jack White himself also spoke out in defence of the drummer and her talents.

Last year saw Jack White release two solo albums with the acclaimed ‘Fear Of The Dawn‘ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive‘.