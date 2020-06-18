GAMING  

Rare live footage of The White Stripes from 2000 surfaces

The footage is from June 15, 2000

By Jasper Bruce
Stripes
The White Stripes

Rare early footage of The White Stripes performing blues standard ‘Death Letter’ surfaced online yesterday (June 17).

The song, most famously performed by Sun House, was covered on The White Stripes’ second album ‘De Stijl.’ The unearthed footage is from June 15, 2000, days before the album’s release. It was filmed at a show at Jay’s Upstairs, a bar in Missoula, Montana.

Watch it below:

The footage was unearthed by Jack White’s record label, Third Man Records. In February, Third Man announced that they would release a special edition 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘De Stijl.’

The double-LP reissue is available exclusively through Third Man Records’ subscription service. It includes a hardcover case, as well original acoustic boombox demos for the album. Other additional material includes live recordings, B-sides and covers of songs by AC/DC and The Velvet Underground.

Earlier this year, Coachella shared another White Stripes performance from the early 2000s. The festival uploaded a snippet from the band performing ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ in 2003. The full performance features on Coachella’s new documentary, ’20 Years In The Desert.’

The White Stripes officially split in 2011. Jack White has since released three solo albums. He has also made new albums with his bands, The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs. Meg White, however, has since retired from the music industry.

