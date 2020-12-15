The White Stripes release 1999 live album to benefit Fair Fight Action

The White Stripes have released a recording of a live show they played in 1999 to benefit the voter participation advocacy group Fair Fight Action.

Recorded during the duo’s show at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia on September 27, 1999, the 11-track live record was released by Jack White’s Third Man Records label yesterday (December 14).

Fans are able to purchase ‘Live At The 40 Watt (Benefitting Fair Fight)’ from now until December 20 over on Third Man’s Bandcamp page.

All proceeds from ‘Live At The 40 Watt (Benefitting Fair Fight)’ will go to Fair Fight Action, the Stacey Abrams-founded voter participation advocacy group, and their ongoing work to protect the rights of eligible voters in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

You can see the tracklist for The White Stripes’ newly released live album below.

1. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

2. Good To Me

3. Suzy Lee

4. Let’s Build A Home

5. Jolene

6. Astro

7. Jimmy The Exploder

8. Broken Bricks

9. I’m Bored

10. Slicker Drips

11. The Big Three Killed My Baby

A host of White Stripes B-sides have also been made available to listen to on major streaming services for the first time, while their October 2002 appearance on Saturday Night Live has been re-uploaded to YouTube in the form of two live performance videos: ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’.

You can see the full list of White Stripes B-sides below.

You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) [Acoustic]

Lovesick (Live at The Forum)

Shelter of Your Arms

The Denial Twist (Live)

As Ugly As I Seem (Live)

Good To Me

Black Jack Davey

Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights)

Black Math (Live Under Blackpool Lights)

Do (Live Under Blackpool Lights)

Screwdriver (Live)

St. Ides of March

Who’s A Big Baby?

You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (Live from Belfast)

Blue Orchid (High Contrast Mix)

Though I Hear You Calling, I Will Not Answer

Who’s To Say

I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman (Live on BBC Radio 1, John Peel Show)

The White Stripes’ ‘Greatest Hits’ album was released digitally earlier this month, while physical editions of the release are set to arrive in the UK and outside the US on February 12, 2021.