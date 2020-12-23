The White Stripes release 90-minute Yule Log music video

The White Stripes have shared a 90-minute animated Yule Log video just in time for Christmas.

Coloured in their trademark black, white and red, the clip features animations of mythical creatures, burning cities, knitting nannas and plenty more. Meanwhile, a collection of acoustic tracks, B-sides and songs from the band’s recently released Greatest Hits compilation plays in the background. Their original Christmas song ‘Candy Cane Children’ also makes an appearance.

The video was directed by Noah Sterling with illustrations by Blue J. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Despite having not released an original record since 2007, the band have kept up appearances this year. In addition to the Greatest Hits compilation, the duo recently made a recording of a 1999 show in Georgia available to download on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the album went to US voter participation advocacy group Fair Fight and its work to protect the voters’ rights in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

On top of that, they also made a handful of B-sides available on streaming services, and remastered and uploaded to YouTube two performances from a 2002 episode of Saturday Night Live: ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’.