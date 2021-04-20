The White Stripes to release Glitch Mob remix of ‘Seven Nation Army’ on streaming services

The White Stripes have announced the forthcoming arrival of the Glitch Mob remix of ‘Seven Nation Army’ on streaming services.

First remixed in 2011 by The Glitch Mob, the track will land on streaming services this Friday (April 23). The remix will also be pressed on a one-sided 7″ vinyl, available for purchase in June through Third Man Records, with limited-edition red vinyl copies available at Third Man’s brick-and-mortar stores in Nashville and Detroit.

In addition to the remix, the band have also announced a collection of NFTs, which they collaborated on with Glitch Mob and Strangeloop Studios. The collection will contain six unique art pieces, including a full song visualiser. It also comes with a 7″ vinyl test pressing of the remix.

The NFT will be up for sale on April 21 through Nifty Gateway.

Earlier this month, The White Stripes announced a 20th-anniversary edition of their album, ‘White Blood Cells’. The special edition release will include 13 unreleased tracks, an additional white LP featuring an unreleased live recording, and an hour-long DVD containing behind-the-scenes footage of the ‘White Blood Cells’ recording process, among other items.

“In February 2001, Jack and Meg White hopped into their trusty Dodge van and made their way down south to Easley-McCain Recording in Memphis, Tennessee. Inspired and electrified by their recent overseas touring and the increasingly rabid reaction to their live performances, the White Stripes would, for the first time, record an album outside of their hometown Detroit,” a press statement read.

“Interviews at the time had Jack postulating that the record might stretch to a double LP length and while that didn’t happen, the fruit born from the sessions proved markedly unique in the band’s canon.”