The White Stripes to share unreleased material and rarities for ‘De Stijl’ 20th anniversary

The White Stripes have announced details of a companion album to their 2000 LP ‘De Stijl’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The new release will be available exclusively through the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

Released exclusively on double vinyl, the new album will feature a number of Jack White‘s original acoustic boombox demos for the album, live recordings and B-sides from the ‘De Stijl’ era, along with covers of AC/DC, The Velvet Underground and more.

The first LP features previously unreleased covers of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s ‘I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself’ and Thee Headcoats’ ‘You’re Right, I’m Wrong’, recorded in Melbourne, Australia in 2000.

The second disc, meanwhile, is a recording of the band’s 2001 New Year’s Eve hometown show at the Magic Stick in Detroit, which feature covers of AC/DC’s ‘Let There Be Rock’ and The Velvet Underground’s ‘After Hours’, the latter of which is sung by Meg White

Elsewhere in the new anniversary package is various unseen memorabilia including a booklet of photographs and hand-written lyrics.

See the artwork and full tracklisting for the ‘De Stijl’ 20th anniversary issue below.

LP1 tracklist

1. Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

2. A Boy’s Best Friend

3. Sister, Do You Know My Name?

4. I’m Bound to Pack It Up

5. Expecting

6. Vanilla Fields

7. Piano Octaves

8. You’re Right, I’m Wrong

9 I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

LP2 tracklist (New Year’s Eve 2001 at the Magic Stick, Detroit)

1. Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

2. Dog Eat Dog (AC/DC cover)

3. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)

4. Hello Operator

5. Death Letter

6. Little Bird

7. Lord, Send Me An Angel

8. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

9. Apple Blossom

10. Broken Bricks

11. Cannon

12. Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

13. Jolene

14. I’m Bored

15. Let’s Build a Home / Goin’ Back to Memphis

16. Suzy Lee

17. After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)