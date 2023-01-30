The Who announce 2023 orchestral tour – with UB40 at regional shows

The Who have announced a 2023 UK tour where they will be accompanied by an orchestra on each date.

The tour is the ’60s legends’ first tour for six years and will kick off on July 6 in Hull, after which they will play a mixture of indoor and outdoor shows across the country before signing off in Brighton on July 23. The nine-date run of shows will see the band return to Edinburgh for the first time in over 40 years, while they will also perform in Derby for the first time since 1966.

Sections of the show will be devoted to the group’s classic albums ‘Tommy’ and ‘Quadrophenia’, while they will also be playing songs from their most recent album, 2019’s ‘WHO’, which was their first studio album for 13 years.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be joining them on all shows apart from Edinburgh and London.

“Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map – Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me,” said singer Roger Daltrey. “This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an

orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend added: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 3, at 10am. The band has encouraged fans to donate £1 when they buy their ticket to Teenage Cancer Trust, which they have longtime patrons of. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JULY

6 – Hull, Sewell Group Craven Park

8 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

9 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

12 – London, The O2

14 – Derby, Incora County Ground

16 – Bristol, Badminton Estate

19 – Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

21 – St Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium

23 – Brighton, 1st Central Cricket Ground

The Who toured the US with an orchestra at the tail end of last year. At one show in Long Island, they surprised fans by playing ‘Young Man’s Blues’, which they have only ever played six times in the last 40 years.