The Who announce exclusive pop-up shop and fan experience

Including an exhibition, pinball competition, new merch, and more

The Who have announced the launch of an exclusive pop-up shop and fan experience ahead of their Wembley Stadium gig.

The band will mark the huge show and the release of ‘The Who’s Tommy Orchestral’ – a live version of their seminal album performed by a full symphony orchestra – by opening The Who @ 52 in Soho.

The temporary space will feature an exhibition of rare and archive memorabilia, a global exclusive 7-inch version of ‘Pinball Wizard’, more official merchandise, the new live album, and an exclusive ticket off for the Wembley gig on July 6. Fans will also be able to take part in a Pinball Wizard challenge on a full-size, retro ‘Tommy’ pinball machine.

The Who @ 52 will be located at 52 Brewer Street in London’s Soho and will be open between 10am and 6pm on June 14 and 15.

The iconic British band will be joined by some special guests at the Wembley show, including Kaiser Chiefs, Eddie Vedder, Imelda May, and Connor Selby.

Later this year, the group will head out on tour in the States. Liam Gallagher recently confirmed that he will be opening for them on the dates, which kick off in October.

Meanwhile, The Who’s ‘Lifehouse’ is finally being released, but as a graphic novel instead of the ambitious rock opera the band originally intended. Guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend wrote the opera as a follow-up to the band’s 1969 album ‘Tommy’, which was later adapted for stage and screen. But ‘Lifehouse’ was abandoned in favour of the group’s 1971 record, ‘Who’s Next’.