The Who announce new charity partnership with Heinz to celebrate ‘The Who Sell Out’

The Who have partnered with Heinz for a new charity venture to celebrate the upcoming reissue of the band’s 1967 concept album ‘The Who Sell Out’.

The record’s original artwork featured frontman Roger Daltrey sitting in a bathtub filled with Heinz beans, while the second track on the LP was titled ‘Heinz Baked Beans’.

With an expanded, super deluxe edition of ‘The Who Sell Out’ set for release on April 23, The Who have partnered with Heinz to launch a new collaborative and limited edition set of ’Beanz Meanz The Who’ baked beans cans.

In the UK, Heinz are selling 1,967 415g cans – with Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend personally hand-signing 50 cans – with all net proceeds being donated to Magic Breakfast and the Teenage Cancer Trust. In the US, all proceeds will go to Teen Cancer America.

UK fans can find out more about the cans and buy them from here, while US fans can head here.

Recalling the experience of sitting in a bath of baked beans for the album artwork shot, Daltrey said in an accompanying statement: “[Afterwards] I ended up with a week in bed with either the flu or probably the worst cold that I’ve had in my lifetime and I put it down to the baked beans because they’d just come out of the fridge; they were freezing cold!

“I sat in them for 20 minutes until they had the great idea of putting electric fire round the back of the bathtub I was sitting in, which worked for a while. It started to heat them up, but then they started to cook. So my arse was roasting while my front was freezing and within 24 hours, I was in bed with the sniffles. I don’t blame the beans; I blame the electric fire!”

The Who recently contributed vinyl to a charity exhibition that will see a range of artists transform the records and test presses into unique pieces of artwork.