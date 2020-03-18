The Who announce rescheduled tour dates for 2021 after coronavirus cancellation

The Who have announced that their UK and Ireland tour will now take place in March 2021, after it was delayed by coronavirus.

The band were due to begin their latest arena tour last week (March 16) at the Manchester Arena, with the run also set to include a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

The shows will now take place in March 2021 and original tickets will still be valid.

Advertisement

Singer Roger Daltrey said: “It may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

Check out the dates in full below.

MARCH 2021

5 – 3 Arena, Dublin

8 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

10 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

12 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

17 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

22 – SSE Arena, Wembley

24 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

27 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

Announcing the show cancellations last week, The Who said: “After serious consideration, it is with much regret that The Who have postponed their U.K. tour, due to start next Monday March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured.

“The fans’ safety is paramount and given the developing coronavirus concerns, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows as a precaution.”

Advertisement

The Who are among the latest artists to have their touring plans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Artists such as Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all been forced to either cancel or postpone planned shows in territories across the world in recent weeks.