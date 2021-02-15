The Who cancel UK and Ireland tour: “The current situation makes this impossible”

The Who have cancelled their UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled for next month.

The 10-date jaunt, which was due to kick off in Dublin on March 5 and end in Manchester on March 29, will no longer go ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend said: “We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows.

“Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow.”

Unfortunately, The Who’s forthcoming UK and Ireland tour due March 2021 has now been cancelled. Customers can contact their point of purchase regarding refunds.https://t.co/zJLxO8DZLT pic.twitter.com/Y4i7SBBUkP — The Who (@TheWho) February 15, 2021

The band has already postponed the original tour from last March to March 2021 when the pandemic originally caused hundreds of acts to cancel their shows.

Customers can contact their point of purchase for refunds to The Who’s UK and Ireland tour, which currently has no rescheduled dates.

The Who aren’t the first band to announce the cancellation of a tour this week. Yungblud has been forced to again postpone his intimate ‘Occupy the UK’ tour, which was rescheduled for next month, due to the ongoing pandemic.

But some artists are continuing to book tours for later in the year when it is hoped that restrictions will be eased and safety protocols thoroughly established. Slowthai, for instance, has today (February 15) shared details of his small UK venue tour in August and September.