The Who to perform at charity Christmas carol service in London

The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are set to take part in a charity Christmas carol service in London next month.

The pair will perform an acoustic set at the event, which is being held to raise money for Nordoff Robbins. Proceeds will be used to help the organisation’s music therapists support those in need through music therapy.

The service will take place at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea at 7pm on December 13 and will feature more celebrity appearances, which will be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now and include mince pies and mulled wine in the ticket price – they can be purchased here. Donations are also encouraged throughout the event.

“Christmas is a magical time and we’re so pleased to be sharing some of our favourite songs and festive music at this year’s Nordoff Robbins Carol Service,” Townshend said in a press release. “Nordoff Robbins really can help people to break through barriers with music, so even the most physically or mentally isolated can connect with others and realise their true potential. We know from our lifelong experience making music that where words fail, music speaks – and that’s why Nordoff Robbins’ work is so important to us.”

Roger Daltrey added: “What Nordoff Robbins does with music makes such a positive change to people’s lives – which is why we’re supporting them at this very special Christmas service. Music is our shared language and is incredibly powerful, and music therapy can reconnect people who may otherwise feel isolated or disconnected from the world – whether a young person with autism, a person living with dementia or somebody rebuilding their lives after an accident.”

Earlier this month, the British band were joined on stage by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to perform their 1970 song ‘The Seeker’ together. The performance came at a private benefit gig in Los Angeles, fundraising for the charity Teen Cancer America.

Last month, meanwhile, The Who surprised fans during a gig in Long Island, New York, when they played the song ‘Young Man’s Blues’ during their encore. The band have only played the song a handful of times in the last four decades.