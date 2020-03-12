The Who postpone UK tour following coronavirus outbreak

The Who have announced that they are postponing their upcoming UK tour dates following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The band were due to begin their latest arena tour on Monday (March 16) at the Manchester Arena, with the run also set to include a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

An official statement issued by The Who this morning (March 12) reads: “After serious consideration, it is with much regret that The Who have postponed their U.K. tour, due to start next Monday March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured.

Advertisement

“The fans’ safety is paramount and given the developing coronavirus concerns, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows as a precaution.”

Roger Daltrey assured fans in the statement that the shows will “definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic”.

Pete Townshend added that the band “haven’t reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead”.

The statement concludes: “Sadly, The Who will also be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows but intend to reschedule that show also, with more news to follow.”

You can see The Who’s affected tour dates below.

Advertisement

March

16 – Manchester, Arena

18 – Dublin, 3 Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

25 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – London, The Royal Albert Hall

30 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

April

1 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

8 – London, SSE Wembley Arena

The Who are the latest band to have their touring plans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Artists such as Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all been forced to either cancel or postpone planned shows in territories across the world in recent weeks.