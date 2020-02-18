The Who to headline 2020 Teenage Cancer Trust show at Royal Albert Hall

The Who have been confirmed as the latest act heading up the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.

The annual series of fundraising shows returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more between March 25-29, this year marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Now, it’s been confirmed that The Who will perform at the historic venue on March 28, backed by a full orchestra.

Describing the upcoming show, Who frontman and Teenage Cancer Trust Patron Roger Daltrey said: “When we were asked to play the first Teenage Cancer Trust concert back in 2000, we would never have dreamed that we’d be headlining again in 2020…or could have possibly imagined the huge difference these shows would have for the charity and, on the lives of thousands of teenagers and young people with cancer.

.@TheWho played the very first #TeenageCancerGigs show in 2000. Now they’re back, 20 years later, for an epic Saturday night show! Tickets on sale at Friday 21/2 at 9:30am. See our other acts: https://t.co/e6jo2ARlbf pic.twitter.com/ElSBbj1NBZ — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) February 17, 2020

“All the acts have given up their time for free, and this year the artists are absolute legends. It’s also incredible to have three artists who were at the very first gig – Kelly Jones, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher – join us as headliners in our 20th year.

“It is an honour to be a patron of this charity, and to have helped raised millions that have paid for Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards right across the UK.

“I’d like to dedicate this 20th anniversary gig to the incredible people who care for young people with cancer each and every day.”

Tickets will go on sale from Friday February 21 at 9AM. Also announced is an evening of comedy hosted by John Bishop and guests on Tuesday March 24.

It comes after Stereophonics, Groove Armada, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were announced as the first acts leading the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.

Last year’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows saw performances from the likes of Tom Grennan, Doves, and The Levellers.