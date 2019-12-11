How to get tickets for the smallest shows The Who have played in four decades

The Who are set to play a pair of intimate UK shows in early 2020 – their smallest live concerts in over 40 years. See further details below.

The band, who released their latest album ‘WHO‘ last Friday (December 6), will celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of their seminal ‘Live At Leeds’ record with two special performances at Kingston’s Pryzm.

Roger Daltry and co. will take to the stage twice at the 2000-capacity venue on February 14, 2020 for the special Banquet Records event.

Organisers have billed the upcoming appearance as “a never to be repeated intimate acoustic show”.

Tickets for the first show sold out in seconds this morning (December 11), but Banquet have now added a second live show, which will take place earlier on in the evening on February 14. Tickets for the show go on sale at 1pm today.

with the original show selling out in five seconds, an additional show from The Who has been added. tickets on sale at 1:00pm today https://t.co/RDZC0puPoY pic.twitter.com/6DMae9UkAK — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) December 11, 2019

Fans will also be able to gain access to the show(s) by purchasing special bundles of The Who’s latest LP via the official Banquet Records website.

You can find further information here.

This announcement comes after The Who were honoured with the founding stone in London’s new Music Walk of Fame last month.

In a four-star review of ‘WHO’, NME said that “much of the record could stand proudly alongside [The Who’s] classics” and “recaptures the band’s root ferocity or explores new territory with style”.

Pete Townshend, meanwhile, has faced a backlash over controversial comments he made about his late bandmates Keith Moon and John Entwistle.