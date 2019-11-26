The Who’s Pete Townshend on “fucking difficult” Keith Moon and John Entwistle: “Thank God they’re gone”

Wow

The Who‘s Pete Townshend has said that he’s happy about no longer having to deal with his “fucking difficult” late bandmates Keith Moon and John Entwistle.

The iconic ‘My Generation’ group are set to release their twelfth studio album on December 6, with the project’s third single ‘I Don’t Wanna Get Wise’ arriving earlier this month.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the upcoming self-titled LP, guitarist Townshend was asked whether he ever feels nostalgic looking back at footage of Moon and Entwistle, which plays out on screen during the band’s current tour.

“It’s not going to make Who fans very happy, but thank God they’re gone,” he replied.

Asked why he feels this way, the musician reasoned: “Because they were fucking difficult to play with.

“They never, ever managed to create bands for themselves. I think my musical discipline, my musical efficiency as a rhythm player, held the band together.”

Going on to criticise the late members’ musical abilities, he added: “John’s bass sound was like a Messiaen organ. Every note, every harmonic in the sky. When he passed away and I did the first few shows without him, with Pino [Palladino] on bass, he was playing without all that stuff… I said, ‘Wow, I have a job’.

“With Keith, my job was keeping time, because he didn’t do that. So when he passed away, it was like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to keep time anymore’.”

The Who’s drummer Moon passed away at the age of 32 back in 1978 due to overdosing on a drug used to treat alcohol withdrawal. In 2002, bassist Entwistle died as a result of suffering a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Townshend, meanwhile, has claimed that his “affectionate relationship” with frontman Roger Daltrey is to thank for the band’s longevity. “…We have very little in common but we really care about each other deeply,” he said.

Earlier this month, The Who were honoured with the founding stone in London’s new Music Walk of Fame.