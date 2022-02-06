The Who’s Pete Townshend seems to be making a new solo album

Almost three decades on from the 1993 release of ‘Psychoderelict’, Pete Townshend – best known as the founding guitarist and singer for The Who – seems to be working on a new body of solo material.

Over the weekend, Townshend was spotted in the studio with session bassist Guy Pratt (whose portfolio includes work with Pink Floyd, Madonna, The Smiths and more) and drummer Ged Lynch (a longtime collaborator of Peter Gabriel). The former posted a photo of the trio on Twitter, writing: “To say the last couple of days recording has been beyond magical would be an understatement.”

To say the last couple of days recording has been beyond magical would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/GFlzPbXyyF — Guy Pratt 🇪🇺Mask Wearer.Boosted. (@guypratt) February 5, 2022

Townshend’s most recent efforts as a solo artist came in 2015, when the new songs ‘Guantanamo’ and ‘How Can I Help You’ featured on the compilation album ‘Truancy: The Very Best Of Pete Townshend’.

More recently, the artist has kept busy with The Who – in 2019, the group (as a duo, comprising Townshend and frontman Roger Daltrey) released their first album since 2006, simply titled ‘WHO’. Townshend teased a followed-up last February, but later conceded that he “doesn’t know” when a 13th album will materialise.

Daltrey, for his part, said last March that he was reluctant to make another album with The Who, because there isn’t a “record market anymore”.

In a four-star review of ‘WHO’, NME’s Mark Beaumont said the record “either recaptures the band’s root ferocity or explores new territory with style”. He noted that “much of the record could stand proudly alongside [The Who’s] classics”, citing ‘All This Music Must Fade’, ‘Hero Ground Zero’ and ‘Detour’ as particular highlights.