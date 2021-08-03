The Who’s Pete Townshend’s £15 million London home has been sold

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has sold his £15 million London home.

The Richmond residence, which was constructed on Richmond Hill in 1775, was previously owned by The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, as well as stage and screen actor John Mills and record industry executive Derek ‘Dick’ Leahy.

Townshend purchased the property (which is known as ‘The Wick’) in 1996, and the guitarist has now sold the residence through the independent property consultants Pereds.

A property listing for the Grade I listed Georgian house, which looks out over the River Thames, details how the four-storey residence includes a heated swimming pool on the upper terrace, a studio/office suite, four cloakrooms, numerous bedrooms and a “dogs’ room”.

“The glorious views from The Wick are undoubtedly the greatest asset of its sensational position,” Pereds’ listing states.

“Uniquely the only English landscape view protected by an Act of Parliament, the prospect over lush meadows and mature woodland intersected by the River Thames is truly inspirational in all seasons.

“The views have been immortalised in paintings and drawings by numerous artists including Reynolds, Gainsborough and Turner.”

Pereds’ website now lists Townshend’s property as ‘sold’, with “offers in excess of £15,000,000” having been invited. You can find out more information about ‘The Wick’ here.

Last month Townshend said that he was reluctant to make a new album with The Who because of the “old-fashioned way that [the band] work”.