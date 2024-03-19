The Who’s Roger Daltrey announces solo North American tour

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced a new “semi-acoustic” solo tour of North America this June – see the full list of dates below.

Yesterday (March 18), The Who’s official Instagram account announced nine dates in June that will see Daltrey perform “The Who hits and rarities along with solo music and stories about his incredible 60 year career” with the help of an “electric/acoustic” band.

The tour will kick off in Vienna, Virginia on June 12 before heading to Niagara Falls two days later. Other dates throughout the tour will see Daltrey and his backing band perform in Bethel, Port Chester, Boston, Lenox, Detroit, Indianapolis and Highland Park.

A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (March 21) at 10 am local time using the code “KEY”, while general sales begin Friday (March 22) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Roger Daltrey’s solo North American tour dates are:

JUNE 2024

12 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center *

14 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino *

16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

18 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

20 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

22 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood – The Koussevitzky Music Shed *

25 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre ^

29 – Highland Park, IL @ The Pavilion at Ravinia *

* = w/ KT Tunstall

^ = w/ Dan Bern

Earlier this year, Daltrey opened up about the future of The Who, saying that he is “happy” that “that part of my life is over”. The legendary frontman spoke to The Times about the band’s status, stating that ultimately any decision about calling it a day would have to be made alongside Pete Townshend.

Back in December, Townshend said that The Who will have talks about where they go next, after playing their most recent show at the Sandringham Estate last summer.

“I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.”