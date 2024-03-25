The Who’s Roger Daltrey joins Paul Weller on stage at Royal Albert Hall for TCT

Paul Weller invited Roger Daltrey on stage with him last night (March 24), to perform a live rendition of The Who’s ‘So Sad About Us’. Check out footage below.

The moment took place during the closing night event for the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust gig series, dubbed ‘Ovation’. It was billed as “a celebration of 24 years of gigs” for the charity, and saw live performances from Weller, Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Eddie Vedder.

Taking place at the historic Royal Albert Hall after kicking off the 2024 concert series on Monday (March 18), soloist and former frontman of The Jam opened the night by performing an eight-song setlist.

This started with two tracks taken from his 2018 album ‘True Meanings’: starting the show with ‘Gravity’ and following on with a rendition of ‘Mayfly’. Other solo tracks included ‘Amongst Butterflies’, ‘Rockets’ and ‘Wild Wood’, as well as a performance of The Style Council’s 1985 track ‘A Man Of Great Promise’.

It was during the penultimate song of his set that Weller surprised the audience by inviting the shows’ curator Roger Daltrey to the stage for an impromptu rendition of The Who’s 1966 track ‘So Sad About Us’ – a collaboration he said they hadn’t rehearsed for.

He closed out his set by playing ‘That’s Entertainment’, which he originally shared as part of The Jam back in 1980. Check out the tracklist and footage from the set below.

Paul Weller’s Teenage Cancer Trust setlist was:

1. ‘Gravity’

2. ‘Mayfly’

3. ‘A Man of Great Promise’ (The Style Council song)

4. ‘Amongst Butterflies’

5. ‘Rockets’

6. ‘Wild Wood’

7. ‘So Sad About Us’ (The Who cover, performed with Roger Daltrey)

8. ’That’s Entertainment’ (The Jam song)

The 2024 instalment arrived following Daltrey confirming that he would be stepping down as the curator for the Teenager Cancer Trust concert series this year after more than two decades. Since its initiation in 2000, the series has raised over £32million to support those struggling with cancer.

Elsewhere on the night, other performers for the ‘Ovation’ show including Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant and Kelly Jones joined The Who frontman for the final song of the night – coming to the stage to help him perform ‘Baba O’Riley’.

Speaking to NME in March 2023, Daltrey talked about how TCT had funded 29 age-specific specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK. “We’ve done remarkably well, but it’s not to say we can’t do better,” he explained.

The singer will continue as an Honorary Patron of the charity, despite stepping down as curator of its annual concert series.

Weller’s appearance at the Teenage Cancer Trust show also came shortly after he announced details of a new album titled ’66’, dropping the introspective single ‘Soul Wandering’, and later confirmed that he would be hitting the road with Liam Bailey as part of a 2024 UK tour.