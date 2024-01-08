The Who’s Roger Daltrey stepping down as Teenage Cancer Trust gig curator

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced that he will be stepping down as the curator for the Teenager Cancer Trust gigs.

READ MORE: Roger Daltrey on Teenage Cancer Trust and the chances of new music from The Who



The announcement was made today (January 8) via BBC, and comes following the rock veteran acting as the curator for the annual charity gigs for over two decades.

The benefit shows have been taking place at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000 – although took a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Since its initiation, it has raised more than £32million in ticket sales and has gone on to support those struggling with cancer.

Advertisement

Daltrey will be stepping down from the role after this year’s set of concerts.

For the 2024 instalment – due to take place between March 18 and March 24 – Daltrey and The Who will open the series with two gigs on March 18 and 20, and an evening of comedy is scheduled in between.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will appear on the Thursday (March 21), featuring support from Blossoms, and performances from The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers are lined-up on the following two nights.

The series will draw to a close with a celebration of the series, titled ‘Ovation’, starring some huge names from across the rock world. These will include Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Stereophonics‘ singer Kelly Jones. Daltrey’s longtime bandmate Pete Townshend will also perform on the night.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am GMT on Friday, January 12. Visit here to buy yours and click here to find out more about the charity.

Advertisement

“The £32million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down,” said Daltrey of his final instalment as curator.

Gallagher also added: “Teenage Cancer Trust continue to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives.

“Having performed at the very first event back in 2000, it is a charity very close to my heart.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, also weighed in, saying: “Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows and – more importantly than that – thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.”

Kasabian, Wet Leg and Courteeners were among the acts to play the 2023 gig series.