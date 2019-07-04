The Who’s Roger Daltrey thinks he will lose his voice in the next five years

"Age will get it in the end."

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey has predicted that he won’t be able to sing any more within the next five years.

The legendary rock frontman is still going strong at 75 – with The Who set to play a massive show at London’s Wembley Stadium this Saturday (July 6).

But Daltrey says that as he hurtles towards the big 8-0, it’s only a matter of time before he loses his pipes.

“Obviously within the next five years I think my voice will go,” he told Billboard.

“Age will get it in the end.”

He added, optimistically: “It’s still there at the moment.”

And while the rockers might be in the “twilight” of their career, Daltrey isn’t ruling out further shows next year.

“It’s always very difficult getting us to do anything; Pete’s on different projects and everything else. I just want to get this tour done and the second leg to be even better than the first, and let’s see where we are once we’ve done that. I mean, we’re obviously coming to the twilight of our live career, and I’m glad we’re getting to do something like this before it’s over,” he admitted.

It comes as The Who continue work on their first album since 2006 – which Daltrey describes as being “better than Quadrophenia”.