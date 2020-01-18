The Wiggles’ Greg Page suffers cardiac arrest on stage at reunion gig

Greg Page of iconic Australian children’s band The Wiggles suffered a cardiac arrest on stage at the band’s reunion gig in Sydney, the band have confirmed.

The band were playing the first of two bushfire benefit shows at Castle Hill RSL.

“At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page,” The Wiggles’ official Twitter account told fans after the show. “Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

Later on in the evening, they added: “As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern.”

The band then confirmed that their show tonight (January 18) will go ahead without Page, and shared a photo of the member recovering in hospital, tweeting: “We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world.

“Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds.”

The show last night was The Wiggles’ first with their original line-up since 2016. All proceeds from the sales of tickets and merchandise from the shows will benefit the Australian Red Cross and WIRES wildlife rescue organisation.

A whole host of benefit events for the ongoing Australian bushfires are currently happening – see the full list here – and Mac DeMarco recently revealed that his charity BBQ in Melbourne raised over $200,000 for bushfire relief.