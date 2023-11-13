The Wolfe Tones to play final gigs in Ireland in 2024

The Wolfe Tones have announced their retirement and are set to play their final gigs next year in Ireland.

Their retirement will mark the end of six decades of performing together. The group’s current members are Tommy Byrne, Brian Warfield and Noel Nagle. In a statement, per BBC, their promoters said: “We will never see their likes again.”

The band’s official website shared a statement on their homepage that read: “60 legendary years, and with special arena shows confirmed in Dublin and Belfast what a way for The Wolfe Tones to end a glittering career.”

It continued: “All great things must come to an end but we plan to celebrate The Wolfe Tones’ amazing 60-year career with a fitting tribute in 2024, as their fans in Ireland and around the globe bid farewell to arguably the world’s most loved balladeers.”

The final shows will be taking place in Belfast and Dublin October 2024. The Wolfe Tones have decided that the best way for them to go out is on a high following their gigs in Belfast’s SSE Arena and the 3Arena in Dublin.

Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets for their shows in the UK and Ireland and here for tickets to their US show dates.

The Wolfe Tones remaining tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

16 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom

17 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom

18 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowlands

19 – Kirkcaldy, UK, Styx

25 – Birmingham, UK, Scanlon’s

26 – Leeds, UK, Irish Center

27 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom

DECEMBER

27 – Killarney, Gleneagle Inec Arena

JANUARY 2024

2 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

MARCH 2024

2 – Chicago, IL, Athenaeum Theatre

6 – Glenside, PA, Keswick Theatre

9 – Boston, MA, Strand Theatre

13 – Norwalk, CT, Wall Street Theatre

15 – New York, NY, The Town Hall

16 – New York, NY, The Town Hall

AUGUST 2024

23 – Galway Airport, Galway Summer Sessions

OCTOBER

6 – Belfast, SSE Arena

11 – Dublin, 3Arena

12 – Dublin, 3Arena

Speaking to The Irish Sun newspaper, Byrne said: “I never thought that we would go on so long. It’s been absolutely amazing but I’m 80 next year and I think that would be a good time to stop.”

He continued: “I brought this motion to Brian and Noel and they agreed. To go out on a high like this would be a great tribute to the band.”

Their promoters DMC Promotions added: “We’re delighted for The Wolfe Tones that they will get to end their stellar career on their own terms with massive arena shows in Belfast and Dublin next October.