The Wombats announce new UK and Ireland tour dates

The Wombats have announced a new set of UK and Ireland tour dates for August and October.

The gigs will follow on from the three-piece’s upcoming UK arena tour, which will take place in April in support of their recent album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’.

The Wombats have now announced further UK and Ireland tour dates for 2022, with a trio of headline shows set to take place in August in Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin.

The band will then hit the road again in October to play shows in Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich and Manchester.

UK! We're adding a bunch of new dates later this year to our All The Hits! Tour. Let's keep this party going 🥳🙌 For access to the pre-sale at 9am on Weds 23rd, sign up here before 4pm on Tues here. https://t.co/3bgyulPjj2 General sale opens 9am this Friday 25th of Feb x pic.twitter.com/EK2LCLk877 — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) February 21, 2022

General sale for tickets begins at 9am on Friday (February 25) here, though a pre-sale will take place on Wednesday (February 23) for fans who sign up here for access.

You can see details of The Wombats’ newly announced UK and Ireland tour dates below.

August

12 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

21 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

22 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

October

21 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

22 – Rock City, Nottingham

23 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

25 – UEA (University of East Anglia), Norwich

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

The Wombats are also set to perform at a host of UK festivals this summer, including Victorious Festival, Boardmasters and Community Festival.

Speaking after they scored their first UK Number One album last month, the band said: “It’s been an amazing journey since we started back in 2003 and this is such a career milestone for us.

“Thanks to everyone who helped us make this album, to everyone involved in getting it out into the world, to everyone behind the scenes, our amazing live touring crew, it really does take a lot of wonderful hard working people to make and put an album out.”