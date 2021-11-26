The Wombats announce intimate UK tour for 2022

The Wombats have announced an intimate UK tour for 2022 – see all the details below.

The band will hit the road for a run of special shows in the new year to mark the release of their fifth album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, which arrives on January 14 via AWAL. Ticket bundles are available here.

Held in partnership with local UK record stores, the tour kicks off at Pryzm (Banquet Records) on January 6. Further performances will take place in Southsea (January 7), Coventry (8), Nottingham (9), Oxford (10), Bristol (11), London (12) and Brighton (12).

The Wombats are due to round off the stint with a homecoming midnight album release show in Liverpool. See the full schedule below.

We hope you survive the extra 7 days without it, but not to worry…we’re going to be playing it live for you a week early as a treat ❤️ https://t.co/Un0GjB6i8f pic.twitter.com/pWk4tJJUTc — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) November 26, 2021

Announcing the gigs today (November 26), the group confirmed that the release date for their new record has been pushed back by one week (from January 7) “due to ongoing pandemic-related issues”.

“We hope you survive the extra 7 days without it,” they wrote.”But not to worry…we’re going to be playing it live for you a week early as a treat.”

The new dates give fans the chance to see The Wombats in more modest settings ahead of the band’s 2022 UK headline tour, which begins in April.

The Wombats’ 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:



JANUARY

6 – Banquet Records at PRYZM, Kingston (8pm)

7 – Pie And Vinyl at The Gaiety Bar, Southsea (7:30pm)

8 – HMV at The Empire, Coventry (7:30pm)

9 – Rough Trade (Acoustic & Signing), Nottingham (12pm)

9 – Rough Trade at The Level, Nottingham (7pm)

10 – Truck at O2 Academy 2, Oxford (7:30pm,)

11 – Rough Trade (Acoustic & Signing), Bristol (12pm)

11 – Rough Trade at The Marble Factory, Bristol (7:30pm)

12 – Rough Trade (Acoustic & Signing), London (12:00pm)

12 – Resident at The Chalk, Brighton (6:30pm)

13 – Jacaranda at The Invisible, Liverpool (23.59pm) Midnight Album Release Show

APRIL

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 – The O2, London

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

21 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

23 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

26 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

So far, The Wombats have previewed ‘Fix Yourself…’ with the singles ‘Everything I Love Is Going To Die’, ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’, ‘Method To The Madness’ and ‘Ready For The High’.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2021, frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy said of the LP: “With our fourth album, I put a lot of pressure on it and I knew I had to do something really great, and so for me this album was just to focus on the energy that we were given from the fourth album and just shift it across a few more years.

“And if it’s better than that, then so be it – and it might just be, actually.”

You can watch NME‘s full video interview above.