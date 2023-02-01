The Wombats, Mimi Webb, Nothing But Thieves, Pale Waves and more added to TRNSMT 2023 line-up

50 new acts have been added to the line-up for this year’s TRNSMT festival, including the likes of The Wombats, Mimi Webb, Nothing But Thieves and Pale Waves.

The full roster now spans a total of 67 acts, all set to hit stages at the Glasgow Green park over July 7-9. Other new additions include Crawlers, Cat Burns, LF System, Flo, Dream Wife, Bob Vylan and The Amazons, joining previously announced acts like Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, George Ezra, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Niall Horan.

Tickets for TRNSMT 2023 are on sale now – find them here, and see the full line-up below:

When announcing the first acts for this year’s TRNST last November, festival director Geoff Ellis said in a statement: “We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.

“If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”