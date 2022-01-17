The Wombats heading for first Number One album with ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’

The Wombats are heading for their first number one album according to the mid-week charts.

Their new album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ is the most physically purchased album of the week, putting them ahead of Bonobo’s album ‘Fragments’ at number two and Elvis Costello and The Imposters ‘A Boy Named If’ at number three.

The Liverpool group have previously had three consecutive top five albums with 2011’s ‘This Modern Glitch’, 2015’s ‘Glitterbug’ and 2018’s ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’.

While The Weeknd has dropped to number six midweek, his album ‘Dawn FM’ is still the UK’s most-streamed record of the week so far.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2021, frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy said of the new album: “With our fourth album, I put a lot of pressure on it and I knew I had to do something really great, and so for me this album was just to focus on the energy that we were given from the fourth album and just shift it across a few more years.

“And if it’s better than that, then so be it – and it might just be, actually.”

Reviewing the album, NME said: “‘Fix Yourself…’ is the first indie release of 2022 that might weigh into Ed Sheeran and Adele’s mud fight at the top of the album charts, and it might not even be long before The Wombats are headlining major festivals. Don’t look so surprised.”

The group are also set to start their 2022 UK headline tour in April.

You can see the full list of dates here:

APRIL

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 – The O2, London

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

21 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

23 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

26 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough