The Wombats share frenetic new single ‘Ready For The High’

The Wombats have shared their latest single ‘Ready For The High’ ahead of the release of their forthcoming album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the third to be lifted from the forthcoming record after recent singles ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You‘ and ‘Method To The Madness‘.

“’Ready For The High’ is a 90’s inspired track that I was excited to toss a load of trumpets into,” said frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy. “The song is about being engulfed in a bad place, but rather than accepting this as immutable, acknowledging that it is only temporary and that better times are closer than they (currently) appear.”

The Liverpool-formed band’s fifth album arrives on January 7, 2022 via AWAL.

The band have also added two new shows to their forthcoming arena tour in April 2022.

They will play extra dates at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on April 19 and Mountford Hall in Liverpool on April 21.

The Wombats updated UK arena tour dates in 2022 are as follows:

APRIL

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 – The O2, London

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

21 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

23 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

26 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Speaking recently to NME about their forthcoming album, Murph said: “With our fourth album, I put a lot of pressure on it and I knew I had to do something really great, and so for me this album was just to focus on the energy that we were given from the fourth album and just shift it across a few more years. And if it’s better than that, then so be it – and it might just be, actually.”