The Wonder Stuff to perform ‘Never Loved Elvis’ in full on 2022 UK tour

The Wonder Stuff have announced a 10-date run of UK shows for next June, commemorating the belated 30th anniversary of their acclaimed third album, ‘Never Loved Elvis’.

The tour will kick off in Cardiff on Wednesday June 8, leading a slate of shows that’ll take the Stourbridge alt-rockers through Leeds, Bristol and Nottingham that week. They’ll pick back up in Manchester the following Wednesday (June 15), before jaunting through Liverpool, Holmfirth and Glasgow.

After a second break, the band will carry on through to London and wrap up in Birmingham on Friday June 24. Tickets for the run go on sale at 10am tomorrow (December 10) from The Wonder Stuff’s website.

Each show will see the band perform ‘Never Loved Elvis’ in its entirety; the album – best known for spawning the Top 10 single ‘Welcome To The Cheap Seats’ – celebrated its 30th anniversary in May. It won’t be The Wonder Stuff’s first tour of the sort – 2011 saw them mark the album’s 20th anniversary with a full-album run in the UK, and in 2014 they took the show to Australia.

Bar an appearance at the Moseley Folk & Arts Festival back in September, the forthcoming tour will mark The Wonder Stuff’s first live performances since December 2019. Their last tour across the UK followed a similar format to their next run, as they performed their first two albums – 1988’s ‘The Eight Legged Groove Machine’ and the following year’s ‘Hup’ – in full.

The band’s last album, ‘Better Being Lucky’, landed in November of 2019. It was followed this April by a book titled ‘God Bless The Fuckin Lot Of Us’, which compiled photos and stories from fans around the world.

The Wonder Stuff’s ‘Never Loved Elvis’ UK tour dates are:

JUNE

Wednesday 8 – Cardiff, Tramshed

Thursday 9 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Friday 10 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Saturday 11 – Nottingham, Rock City

Wednesday 15 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Thursday 16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Friday 17 – Holmfirth, Picturedrome

Saturday 18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday 23 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Friday 24 – Birmingham, O2 Academy