The xx win Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2010

The xx have won the Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2010.

The London trio collected their award at London’s Grosvenor House this evening (September 7), after a judging panel voted their album ‘xx’ the best of the past year. They beat other nominees including Paul Weller, Foals, Mumford and Sons, Wild Beasts and Laura Marling to the £20,000 prize.

Taking to the stage to collect their award, the band let Oliver Sim address the audience. Although initially appearing slightly lost for words, Sim went on to explain what the award meant to him.

“Thank you so much, we’ve had the most incredible year,” he said. “Everyday we’ve woken up to something incredible.”

Sim went on to state that even being at the ceremony was a “weird moment” for the band, before thanking his record company.

He then hugged his bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Jamie Smith, before the trio left the stage.

