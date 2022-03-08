The xx announce monthly Apple Music 1 show ‘Interludes Radio’

The xx have announced a new monthly show on Apple Music 1, Interludes Radio.

The London trio – comprised of Romy Madley-Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie xx – will each present their own separate instalment of the series, kicking off with Sim’s edition this Thursday (March 10) at 2pm GMT.

For the inaugural “horror-themed” episode, the singer and bassist will be joined by a host of friends and collaborators, including Florence Welch, Elton John, Sampha, John Glacier, director Yann Gonzalez, as well as his bandmates from The xx.

Subsequent editions will be hosted by Jamie xx and Madley-Croft, though the exact air dates for these are yet to be confirmed.

“We’ll be taking turns to host each episode and get into the things that inspire us individually,” The xx said in a joint statement. “An hour of music, guests and sneak peeks of what we’re all up to on our own and together.”

You can tune into Interludes Radio live for free on Apple Music 1, and listen back on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.

The xx’s most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out back in 2017. In December 2021, the band shared video footage of themselves working together in a studio space.

The clip came almost two years after The xx hinted at their return with an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve 2019, shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Romy Madley-Croft has started working on a solo album that is still yet to be released. She shared her debut single ‘Lifetime’ in September 2020, and recently teamed up with Fred Again.. and HAAi on ‘Lights Out’.