The xx give an update on their upcoming fourth album

The xx have spoken about working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘I See You’.

Speaking to Matt Everitt on BBC Radio 6 Music, bassist/vocalist Oliver Sim said that he had recently met up with guitarist/vocalist Romy Madley Croft and, separately, the band’s beatmaker/producer Jamie xx to gather ideas for the trio’s fourth record.

“I’ve done a lot of work with Romy in the last couple of weeks,” Sim said. “I’ve done a lot of work with Jamie, but we haven’t had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together.”

Sim said that all three band members are making new music independently “as if we’re making our own records.”

Asked to expand on what’s in store for their next album, Sim added: “We’re still very much figuring it out. I feel very curious. Though it does feel like a long time since the first record, we’re still new to it all.”

He also said that he feels a “different kind of excitement” about the future. “I don’t feel like a seasoned professional yet.”

The xx have been quiet since playing a slew a festivals in 2017 and 2018.

Jamie xx released his debut solo album, ‘In Colour’, back in 2015. Romy Croft has been busy working with other artists, including co-writing Dua Lipa and Silk City’s song ‘Electricity’.