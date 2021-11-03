The xx help launch online archive by releasing new documentary

A new documentary from The xx has been released to coincide with the launch an online archive from independent label Young.

‘Young then’ is a new platform that compiles a collection of new and unreleased material from artists in the label’s roster including The xx, Sampha, Jamie xx, Koreless and more.

The archive includes a new documentary by Jamie-James Medina on The xx’s 2014 shows at New York’s The Armory, where they played a run of 25 shows for just 40 people at a time.

A statement at the time said the gigs would be “uniquely voyeuristic and deeply personal” and defy the “perceptions of a traditional concert”.

You can watch The xx perform ‘Shelter’ as part of the New York shows below:

‘Young then’ also features unseen sets from a 2011 SXSW Boiler Room from Jamie xx, Sampha, Mount Kimbie, and others.

Elsewhere, there are also new recordings of Koreless performing with a string quartet at BBC’s historic Maida Vale Studios, as well as some rare performances from FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek, and a conversation between Young’s founders about the label’s origins.

Young has also announced a vinyl reissue of Sampha and Jessie Ware’s ‘Valentine’.

You can visit the online archive here.

