The xx hint new music could be arriving soon

The xx have teased new music could be arriving soon in a new Instagram post.

The band last released a studio album in 2017 with ‘I See You’, while in 2018 they released a remix album called ‘Remixes’.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday (December 31), the trio told fans: “Looking forward to 2020! We’ve all been working on new music can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!” You can see the post below.

In August, The xx gave an update on work on their fourth studio album during an appearance on BBC 6 Music. “I’ve done a lot of work with Romy in the last couple of weeks,” bassist and singer Oliver Sim said. “I’ve done a lot of work with Jamie, but we haven’t had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together.”

He added that all three members were making music independently “as if we’re making our own records”.

Since the release of ‘I See You’, members of The xx have also worked on music for other artists. Singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft co-wrote Silk City and Dua Lipa’s ‘Electricity’ and Benny Blanco’s Ty Dolla Sign and 6lack collaboration ‘More/Diamond Ring’. Beatmaker and producer Jamie xx, meanwhile, co-wrote Florence + The Machine’s ‘Big God’ and produced Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.

In September, The xx were one of a number of acts to sign up to assist emergency climate change campaign Music Declares Emergency, alongside the likes of The 1975, IDLES, and Nadine Shah.