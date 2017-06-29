Watch Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson in The xx’s new video for ‘I Dare You’

Clip for the 'I See You' track also features 'Moonlight' actor Ashton Sanders

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson appear in The xx’s new video for their song ‘I Dare You’.

The song is lifted from the London band’s recent third album ‘I See You’, released in January.

The clip was directed by Alasdair McLellan in collaboration with Calvin Klein’s Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons and stars Brown, Jackson, Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders as well as models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes.

Watch below:

The xx have said of the clip: “We are so happy to share our new video for ‘I Dare You’. Our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts, where we wrote and recorded parts of our album I See You. This is the third video our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan, has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons, on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to Calvin Klein and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching!”

Meanwhile, The xx have cancelled their Night + Day festival in Iceland for “environmental” reasons.

The three-day festival was due to take place from July 14-16 in the vicinity of Skógafoss, a famous waterfall in southern Iceland. As well as a set from The xx, it was due to include performances from Sampha, Robyn, Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt, Kamasi Washington and Floating Points.